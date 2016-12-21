Laguna bettor bags P18.2-M lotto pot

A bettor from Laguna bagged the P18.2 million lotto 6/42 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes office (PCSO) during last Tuesday’s draw.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the still unidentified bettor bought the ticket with the winning combination of 39-25-13-09-01-29 from a lotto outlet in Cabuyao, Laguna using lucky pick (computer-generated).

Apart from the lone jackpot winner, 48 other lotto players will be getting P15,440 each as second prize for correctly guessing five of the six-number combination.

The third prize of P360 was won by 1,614 bettors.

Meanwhile, Balutan said there was no winner during last Tuesday’s draw for P60.5 million Superlotto 6/49 jackpot.

Based on the draw results, only seven bettor won the second prize amounting to P70,000 and 1,400 individuals got the third prize and will be getting P565 each.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA