A lone bettor from Laguna won the P42-million Megalotto 6/45 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) during Wednesday night’s draw.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the lucky winner correctly guessed the six-number winning combination 05-07-10-12-29-21.

The winning ticket, Balutan said, was bought from a lotto outlet along Villegas Street, Los Baños, Laguna using a standard bet.