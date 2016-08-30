Laguna gears up for Asian volleyball hosting

MANILA: High-intensity volleyball action will take center stage in Laguna this coming weekend when the Philippines plays host to the 17th Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan town.

Club teams seeing action in the event, which is organized by the Philippine Super Liga (PSL) under the supervision of Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI), are expected to arrive on Thursday.

The Philippines, carrying the name Foton Filipinas, is in Group A together with Vietnam’s Lien Viet Post Bank and Hong Kong’s Kwai Tsing.

In Group B are Thailand’s Bangkok Glass, North Korea, and Iran’s Sarmayeh while Japan’s NEC Red Rockets, Kazakhstan’s Altay Oskemen, and Indonesia’s Jakarta Electric PLN are in Group C.

China’s Bohai Bank, Chinese Taipei’s Taiwan Power, Malaysia and Turkmenistan belong to Group D.

The members of the Philippine team are Patty Jane Orendain, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rhea Katrina Dimaculangan, Abigail Marano, Alyja Daphnie Santiago, Ennajie Laure, Angeli Paunline Araneta, Ivy Jisel Perez, Maika Angela Ortiz, Bia General, Jennylyn Reyes, Lindsay Stalzer, Cherry Ann Rondina and Ariel Usher.

The Foton Tornadoes, powered by guest players Stalzer and Katie Messing of the United States, won the PSL Grand Prix title last year.

The Asian Club Championship (ACC) is a double-gender tournament. The men’s event is ongoing in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar while the women’s event will take place on September 3 to 11.

This will be the second time that the AVC will conduct the Asian Women’s Club Championship, where the winner will qualify to the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship.

The Philippines first joined the ACC in 2006, with Tianjin Bridgestone of China, Chung Shan of Chinese Taipei, and Sang Som of Thailand taking the podium.

PNA