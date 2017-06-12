Laguna intel chief slain in ambush

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: The chief intelligence officer of Alaminos, Laguna was killed in an ambush on Sunday afternoon by suspected members of a gun-for-hire group, whose members include active and former military officers.

Laguna Provincial Director Senior Supt. Cecilio Ison said Police Officer 3 Eduardo Cruz and two others just concluded a surveillance operation and were on their way back to the police station when fired upon by the suspects along Del Pilar Street in Barangay 1, Poblacion.

The suspects, on board a Mitsubishi Adventure (DVD 283), fled but were flagged down in a police checkpoint.

Cruz sustained gunshot wounds in the chest and was declared dead on arrival at SPC Medical Center while his two companions were unhurt.

Ison identified them as Airman 2nd Class Lester Catungal of Phil Air Force and Jonald Luna, a former member of Philippine Marines, while the third suspect, Jim Noel Opena, escaped.

Recovered from the suspects were one baby armalite, a Beretta 9mm pistol and several ammunitions.