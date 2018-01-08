Laguna Lake fun turns tragic for 3

THREE fun seekers from Taguig City (Metro Manila) drowned on Laguna Lake after their boat was hit by strong waves and capsized before dawn on Monday. Police identified the victims as Evangeline Garcia and Arnold Garcesa, both of Dreamland Subdivision, Barangay Hagonoy, and Jose Rudy Posadas of GHQ Village in Barangay Katuparan. The survivors – Willy John Guanzon and Rommel Villar – said the tragedy happened few minutes before 1a.m. on Laguna Lake near the C–6 Road in Barangay New Lower Bicutan. Villar told the police they decided to take a boat to continue their enjoyment after having a drinking spree.