Laguna Lake Highway new lanes open Feb 9

The two new lanes of Laguna Lake Highway shall be opened on February 9, according to Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar on Tuesday. “The opening of the additional two lanes from Napindan to M. L. Quezon section in Taguig City is the first phase of the Laguna Lake Highway project, which is expected to reduce travel time from Taytay to Bicutan by about percent,” Villar said. The 10.7-kilometer road network has a total allocation of P1.2289-B which covers construction or widening of two bridges, rehabilitation, or concreting of existing asphalt road with provision of additional two lanes. It also includes the construction of 2-meter wide planting strips and 3-meter bike lane. The construction of two additional lanes at Napindan Bridge 2 is expected completed by December 2017.