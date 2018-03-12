Laguna Lake highway partially opens to motorists going east of Metro Manila

MORE than half of the 10.7-kilometer Laguna Lake Highway, formerly known as C-6 Dike Road, has been opened to the public to help decongest traffic in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

”The opening of this additional Laguna Lake Highway segment will encourage more motorists to take this faster route from Taytay, Rizal to Bicutan, Taguig,” said Public Works Secretary Mark Villar during the opening of the road, where 1.5 kilometers were added on its eastbound portion or from the Hagonoy Flood Gate in Taguig City to the ML Quezon Avenue.

Villar said that when completed, Laguna Lake Highway was expected to reduce travel time from Taytay to Bicutan from one hour to about 30 minutes and would serve as an alternative route to Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) and Circumferential Road 5 (C5) when going to and from Rizal and the eastern corridor of Metro Manila.

“With this highway, the traffic from EDSA and C5 will be greatly reduced,” Villar said.

The highway will also serve as a dike that will protect residents of Taguig City in case of flooding in the area.

The P1.2 billion road project covers the construction or widening of two bridges, rehabilitation or concreting of existing 10.2 kilometers of asphalt road with a provision for an additional two lanes, including the construction of two-meter wide planting strips and a three-meter bike lane. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL