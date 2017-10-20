Laguna PNP trains eyes on most wanted persons

Camp Paciano Rizal, Laguna: The Provincial Intelligence Branch of Laguna Police Provincial Office re-launched “Project Janitor Fish” that will pursue most wanted persons (MWP) and other fugitives of the law. First launched on September 10, a total of 471 Most Wanted Persons have been arrested to date. Of this number, 12 were top most wanted; 10 were No.2 and four were No.3 in the province’s city and municipal levels. Laguna Police Provincial Office chief, Senior Supt. Cecilio Ison said “With the President’s new directive stopping the Philippine National Police’s anti-illegal drug operations, we will be focusing on the arrest of motorcycle-riding perpertrators. We will intensify our checkpoints and arrest of the wanted persons.”

