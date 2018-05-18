LAGUNA Stallions battle Voltes in PFL

Stallion Laguna FC aims to establish a winning streak while JPV Marikina FC seeks to arrest its skid when the two clubs clash in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 today at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

The 4 p.m. match between the Stallions and the Voltes marks their second meeting this season.

Stallion Laguna wants back-to-back wins, which is a fitting follow-up to its 3-0 rout of Davao Aguilas FC last May 6.

Coach Ernest Nierras and his Biñan-based booters are itching for action after a 13-day rest. Their match against Global Cebu FC last week was cancelled.

JPV Marikina, on the other hand, guns for a repeat of its 2-1 conquest of Stallion two months ago to end a six-game losing run.

It’s been a continuous slide for coach Dan Padernal and the Marikeño booters since their win over Nierras’ men.

Both squads have six points but the Stallions are ahead at No. 4 due to superior goal difference.

Laguna carries a record of three wins against as many losses while Marikina holds two victories against six defeats.

Meanwhile, Liga Futbol Inc., the governing body of the PFL, will formalize its partnership with Malaysian tech company Soca Loca today.

The collaboration will launch a mobile phone application for the Philippine top-flight league.