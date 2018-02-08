Laguna village officer, 5 others busted

Calamba City, Laguna: Calamba City Police arrested the chief of barangay tanod (village watchmen) and five others in a buy-bust and confiscated eight sachets of shabu and a handgun from the suspects. Supt. Reynaldo Maclang, City Police chief, said Henry Lirio, chief of Barangay Tanod and Jessie Taño, village watchman, both of Barangay 5, Calamba City were arrested with Rodolfo Crisostomo, listed in the drug watchlist; Ernesto Eglip; Danilo de Guzman; Maybelle Derla and Beth Andaya, all identified as new drug personality. Seized from the suspects were eight sachets of shabu weighing 3.20 grams valued at P15,000 with drug paraphernalia and a caliber 38 revolver.