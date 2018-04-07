Laguna Water rolls out sanitation service

Laguna Water launched its sanitation service in a move to make sustainable sanitation accessible and available to all. Called “Tamang Sanitasyon Equals Kalusugan, Kalinisan, at Kaunlaran ng Bayan (TSEK ng Bayan),” the services include sewage management and desludging or septic tank cleaning. It said an individual septic tank must be desludged at least every five years and the septage collected treated in a used water treatment plant to ensure untreated used water will not be discharged to a river or a natural body of water. The LTI Sewage Treatment Plant, located at the Laguna Technopark in Binan, has increased its treatment capacity to 11 million liters of used water from seven million liters. The sewage treatment plant can now treat 70 cubic meters of septage from different households in the province. Laguna Water has been managing the sewage treatment plant in Laguna’s industrial park since 2014 and treats an average of 4.2 million liters of used water per day. The firm is a public-private partnership between the Laguna provincial government and Manila Water Philippine Ventures.