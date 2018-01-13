Lagunga takes overall net title in 1st BMV Firm tilt

Oscar Lagunga finished with 70 net score to clinch the overall net crown in the 1st BMV Firm Golf Tournament held last December 3 at Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

Lydia Gomez, meanwhile, copped the overall gross plum with 77 gross.

Class A gross champion Ed Batacan carded 80 to edged out runner-up Eugene Chiong in a count back. Chin Chin Lim came finished third with 82.

Frank Buno scored a one-under 71 to emerge as Class A net winner followed by Ting Castillo and Darius Gloriani, who had an identical 72, with the former landing at second spot.

In the Class B division, gross champion Chito Nocum finished with 84 while Ibrahim Zailon and Rodrigo Sy both had 85 to finish first and second, respectively.

Dennis Madrazo claimed the Class B net crown with 71. He won via count back against Benny Sulit while Ferdie Pascual matched an even-par 72 to finish third.

Rommel Lee, on the other hand, won the Class C gross division plum with his 94 followed by Arnold Navales who scored 95 and defeated Mike Planas via count back.

Class C net winner Nonoy Llamas sizzled with even-par 72 as he toppled Rick Murray via count back. Mario Lafuente had 74 to finish third.