Lahiri talks about meditation

Anirban Lahiri, the highest-ranked player in the world from India, has practiced meditation for 13 years.

And it’s not just a few quiet moments either. Lahiri has gone to meditation retreats four times where the participants go 10 days without talking.

“It’s actually not that hard,” he told pgatour.com. “When you go into an environment where no one around you is distracted, you don’t feel that urge either.”

The practice is called “Vipassana Meditation” and Lahiri said it gets easier as the 10-day period goes on.

“It’s almost like, oh, my God, I’ve got to start talking again,” he said. “I don’t want to do this. I am so happy right now. So peaceful. I just want to stay within myself.”

TNS