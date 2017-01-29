Lakers forward Randle diagnosed with pneumonia

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle has been diagnosed with pneumonia after missing back-to-back NBA games because of illness this week.

After missing games against Portland and Utah, Randle was examined and diagnosed by team doctor Daniel Vigil.

The Lakers said on Saturday that he will be restricted from any activity for two to three days and will be examined again on Monday.

It is possible Randle might not miss any more games since the Lakers don’t play again until they host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Randle is averaging 13 points and 8.4 rebounds in 44 games. Last season, he averaged 11.3 points and 10.2 rebounds in 81 games after suffering a serious knee injury in the opening game of his rookie campaign.

This season, Randle has started all but six games as he battled a few minor injuries prior to his current illness.

AFP