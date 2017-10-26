Lakers win gives Ball last word on Wizards’ Wall

LOS ANGELES: Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers had the last word on John Wall and visiting Washington after days of NBA trash talk, prevailing 102-99 in overtime Wednesday.

Advertisements

Brandon Ingram scored 19 points, Larry Nance Jnr added 18 and each grabbed 10 rebounds while teen rookie guard Ball had six points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to spark the Lakers.

The Wizards missed out on their first 4-0 season start since 1978.

“We were a half-step slow all night,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. “The fourth quarter we were just standing around. They played better than us down the stretch. They made big shots. They deserved to win.”

Lavar Ball, Lonzo’s famously outspoken father, began the verbal fireworks after a Sunday loss to New Orleans, saying of the Wizards, “They better beware. Because Lonzo ain’t losing again. Not in the same week.”

Wizards center Marcin Gortat tweeted in response that “JohnWall will torture (Ball) for 48 minutes.”

Wall vowed “no mercy” to the Washington Post and added, “His dad has been talking… that makes me want to go out there and lead my team and play the best I can play.”

It didn’t work out that way. Wall had 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting with nine assists, missed a tying 3-point attempt at the final buzzer and lost the ball out of bounds on a drive to the hoop late in overtime, his appeal for a foul unrewarded.

“A lot of contact. I thought I got fouled,” Wall said. “We’ve got to learn how to close them out. We had the game in our hand.”

LaVar Ball praised his son’s performance despite Wall producing more points.

“When he goes off, people get stuck on them points,” the elder Ball said. “He does a lot more things than score points all the time to get the team to win. He’s versatile.”

Westbrook leads Thunder win

Russell Westbrook produced his 81st career NBA triple double to spark Oklahoma City over visiting Indiana 114-96, helping Paul George win his first game against his former club.

Westbrook had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists while Carmelo Anthony netted 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and New Zealander Steven Adams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder.

George, who fouled out with 6:13 remaining, managed only 10 points on eight shots in 19 minutes.

“Once I got traded, that’s out of my control,” George said in playing down the revenge factor. “I’m no longer an Indiana Pacer. I enjoyed being there, but this is where my focus is.”

LeBron James stung Brooklyn for a triple double but the Nets hung on for a 112-107 victory over Cleveland.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who had a career-high 22 points, sank a 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining to give Brooklyn the lead for good.

James, moved to point guard for the second consecutive night, struck for 29 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Cleveland surrendered 17 3-pointers for the third game in a row.

“The last one Spencer hit was pretty deep, but we definitely got to (defend 3-pointers better),” James said. “That’s what this league is now.”

Gordon hits Houston winner

Houston’s Eric Gordon sank a 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer to give the Rockets a 105-104 victory at Philadelphia.

“You’ve just got to be prepared to try and knock down shots like that,” Gordon said. “We needed a spark. We needed this game.”

Gordon scored a game-high 29 points, James Harden added 17 points and 13 assists for the Rockets.

J.J. Redick scored 22 points and Joel Embiid 21 to lead the 76ers while Australia’s Ben Simmons added 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Kevin Durant added 29 as the defending champion Golden State Warriors (3-2) downed Toronto 117-112.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 31 points and the unbeaten San Antonio Spurs won 117-100 at Miami.

Rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. scored 19 points and the previously winless host Dallas Mavericks beat previously unbeaten Memphis 103-94.

AFP