Lamas favorite over Penn says Holloway

Featherweight fighter Max Holloway picked Ricardo Lamas as favorite to win against BJ Penn in the upcoming UFC Fight Night Manila 2 on October 15.

“I think the favorite to win is Ricardo,” Holloway said in an interview during his promotional open workout at SM Megamall in his four-day tour in the country.

Lamas, a native of Chicago, Illinois, currently holds a record of 16 wins on four knockouts and four submissions together with his five losses in the octagon.

On the other hand, seasoned veteran Penn has a record of 16 victories, seven of which came by way of knockout and 10 defeats before his semi-retirement after his loss to Frankie Edgar in 2014.

The No. 3 ranked featherweight, who recently defeated Lamas via a unanimous decision in UFC 199 last June, explained that despite Penn’s two-year hiatus from MMA, he would still be a formidable foe at fight night.

“There are ways that BJ can win, and there are ways that Ricardo can win. And there are ways both of them can lose. It’s a fight. But BJ is BJ. He’s always in a fight,” Holloway held.

Holloway declared that Filipino fans will be treated to an exciting fight in the anticipated match up between two top cage stars in the UFC circuit.

“It will be a fight. I am excited to watch this fight as a fan. Let’s see what happens,” he added.

The Penn and Lamas clash will be headlining the Manila fight card of the global promotion at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City together with 11 other fights.

Filipino MMA artist Jenel Lausa, a former PXC star, will be making his UFC debut in one of the undercard events and he will go up against Zhikui Yao of China.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES