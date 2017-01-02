Lamborghini Aventador S: More power, more insanity

If 700 horses in a Lamborghini aren’t enough for you, meet the Lamborghini Aventador S, the refreshed variant of Lamborghini’s own V12 flagship model.

Lamborghini Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali said the Aventador S is the “next generation Aventadoras well as the expression of new technological and performance milestones in super sports car development,” and has facelifts with upgrades in power, aerodynamics and handling.

The S moniker pays homage to the older Lamborghinis that adorned the past models like the Islero and Jarama, and the legendary Countach and Miura.

The headlines

For starters, the 6.5 liter V12 now produces 730 horsepower at 8,500 revs per minute, 40 more hp than the standard Aventador (but 10 less than the more hardcore SV), which is achieved through tweaks from the Variable Valve Timing system and Variable Intake System and a reworked exhaust system. Torque stays the same at 690 Newton-meter (507 pound-feet).

Power goes to all four wheels via Lamborghini’s ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) 7-speed gearbox, which the Italian carmaker claims that it can shift in 50 milliseconds.

Even with a 1575-kilogram dry weight, the power enhancements allow the S to propel itself from 0 to 62 mph (99.2 kph) in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph (about 347 kph).

The standard three driving modes – Strada, Sport, and Corsa – are carried over from the previous model, with the introduction of the new EGO mode, which allows to customize the dynamics for the engine, suspension, traction and steering within the three modes.

Another major feature is the adoption of the four-wheel steering for the first time in Lamborghini’s productions cars since it was featured in the even rarer limited-production Centenario. It replaces the toe control links with two actuators that can change the angle of the rear wheels in five milliseconds, making the wheelbase feel virtually shorter. The rear wheels turn in at the opposite direction from the front wheels, allowing for tighter turns, while on high speeds, while the rear wheels turn in phase with the front, improving stability.

Also aiding handling department is the introduction of active dampers, new rear springs and axle kinematics that support the four wheel-steering system. All these are managed by a control unit dubbed the Lamborghini DinamicaVeioloAttiva, which receives real time information from the motion sensors located in the vehicle and decides on the best set-up based on that data to ensure optimal vehicle dynamics depending on road conditions. The car sits in Pirelli P Zeros with carbon ceramic brakes as standard.

Aerodynamics and cooling were improved, thanks to new air ducts and a front splitter, with a larger rear diffuser, improving front downforce by 130 percent, and increasing aerodynamic efficiency by 50 percent at high downforce, and 400 percent with the active rear wing in position.

Updates to the interior are kept to a minimum, save for the new TFT digital dashboard and AppleCarPlay coming as standard at the central console.

The car will go on sale in Spring 2017 costing an eye-popping price of $425,000.