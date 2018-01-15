LAMBORGHINI ENDS 2017 WITH TRIUMPHS

It was indeed a triumphant 2017 for Lamborghini as it received accolades from prestigious juries. In other words, Lamborghini speeds through the year with award-winning car technology and performance, as one would expect from a supercar brand.

Innovation award

The HuracánPerformante has been awarded the Innovation Award by the UK’s Autocar magazine. “The HuracánPerformante demonstrates intriguing innovation in its active aerodynamics system,” said Autocar Editor Mark Tisshaw.

“We are very proud to receive formal recognition from a prominent and respected UK automotive publication,” said Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The HuracánPerformante’s abilities are already proven from its production car lap record at the NordschleifeNurburgring. This award provides additional acknowledgement of the car’s prowess, which is largely due to its patented Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva system, and a testament to the talent of our R&D [research and development]and design teams.”

Robb report Car of the Year

The Lamborghini HuracánSpyder was named Robb Report 2017 Car of the Year. Automotive consultant Robert Ross said, “With its combination of performance and comfort, the Huracán is probably Lamborghini’s best car ever.”

The Lamborghini HuracanSpyder boasts of 610 hp and 540 Nm of torque and reaches 0 to 100 kph in 3.4 seconds with its a 5.2-liter V10 engine and 7-speed dual clutch gearbox

Digital impact awards

TheNewsMarket and client Automobili Lamborghini have won the Digital Impact Awards for Best Online Newsroom at a prestigious ceremony that took place on October 17, 2017 in London. The Digital Impact Awards benchmark digital communications in the corporate space, an area that continues to innovate year on year. The Lamborghini Media Center is a one-of-a-kind multimedia news site that includes a range of features and optimizations. Organized by Communicate Magazine, the Digital Impact Awards honor the very best in digital communications in Europe and reward organizations that are truly making a difference to the digital communications world.