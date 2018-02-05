The 2018 Robb Report Car of the Year

The results are in, and the Lamborghini Huracán Performante has taken the top honor in Robb Report’s 2018 Car of the Year, an annual competition between some of the luxury automotive industry’s finest.

With its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine producing 640 hp and advanced active aerodynamics system, the Performante stunned judges with its inspiring performance, innovative technology and spectacular drivability.

Reworking the concept of a super sports car and elevating the Huracán range, the Performante has been re-engineered in its entirety – with regards to weight, power, and dynamics. The use of advanced Forged Composites, a shapeable forged carbon fiber material patented by Automobili Lamborghini, reduces vehicle weight and enhances the track-oriented design of the Performante. Developed with driving experience in mind, each element comes together to create the most extraordinary of emotion from behind the wheel.

With those features, the Lamborghini Huracán Performante provides the ultimate road and track performance, and negotiated a lap at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:52.01 minures.

Weight savings also contributed to its astounding performance, as Forged carbon fiber technology resulted in a 40-kg weight reduction.

Acceleration 0-100 kph in 2.9 seconds and top speed is more than 325 kph.