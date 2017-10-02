Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO gets aero upgrades

Lamborghini is ready for more one-make racing with a revised Super Trofeo Huracan called the EVO. Based on the previous Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo, the EVO designation comes from a heavily revised aerodynamic kit, as well as improved safety standards.

The new body kit was co-developed with Dallara Engineering, the company that builds the IndyCar chassis, LMP2 chassis for Le Mans, DPi chassis for IMSA, KTM’s X-Bow, Alfa Romeo’s 4C, and the chassis for the Bugatti Chiron.

According to Lamborghini, the revised aerodynamic kit was chosen to maintain the Super Trofeo’s high-downforce, but “achieve higher overall aerodynamic efficiency and … less resistance to forward travel with improved stability.”

And judging from the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO’s vent- and fin-laden body, Lamborghini has probably achieved those goals.

The race-spec supercar is still powered by the same naturally aspirated V-10 engine, generating 620 hp, but now develops 3 percent more torque at top speed than the previous generation Super Trofeo. The engine is coupled to a six-speed sequential gearbox made by X-Trac and sends power to the rear wheels alone.

The new Huracan Super Trofeo EVO costs $295,000 here in the US and will make its official track debut in the spring of 2018.

Customers who already run Huracan Super Trofeos won’t be left out though, as Lamborghini will offer the revised kit and upgrades as a separate package, although Lamborghini didn’t specify how much the update would cost.

Speaking to Sportscar365, Lamborghini’s head of motor sports Giorgio Sanna, stated, “Our customers are the main reason we continue in our pursuit of excellence and ongoing improvement. But with the EVO, we wanted to give our customers an even more thrilling experience at the wheel with superior performance and stability.”

MOTOR TREND