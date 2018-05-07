Lamborghini wins the 12 Hour of Sebring

After winning the 24 Hours of Daytona last January, Lamborghini has scored another extraordinary result. The Huracán GT3 No. 48 of Paul Miller Racing triumphed in the famous 12 Hours of Sebring, one of the great classic American endurance races, now in its 66th edition.

“This victory is a further confirmation of Lamborghini’s worldwide strong and steady growth in Motorsport,” said Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini Spa. “This is a really extraordinary achievement, because scoring two consecutive wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring is a result that no other manufacturer had obtained in recent times. We are therefore extremely satisfied and think that as always, but not only in motor sports, these victories serve us to stay focused on the next challenges. I would like to congratulate the Paul Miller Racing team and their drivers on the extraordinary job they did on track and wish to thank the whole staff of Lamborghini Squadra Corse for their determination and passion with which they work.”

The victory, obtained thanks to the Paul Miller Racing team and the crew formed by Bryan Sellers and the GT3 Junior Drivers of Lamborghini Squadra Corse Madison Snow and Corey Lewis, arrived after 12 hours of a very competitive race. In the Gran Turismo Daytona category, the most challenging in terms of participants, the Huracán GT3 was always in the Top 5 positions for the entire duration of the competition and led the race during the last two decisive hours in a tight fight with the cars claiming victory always enclosed in a few seconds only.

After over 300 laps in the grueling Sebring circuit, equivalent to more than 2,000 kilometers, the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 crossed the finish line in first position.

For more information, contact Lamborghini Manila at 09175553771.