Lamitan CITY eyes to win 2017 Galing Pook Award

COTABATO CITY: Local government officials and residents have expressed optimism over the inclusion of Lamitan City among the 20 finalists for the 2017 Galing Pook Award meant to hasten more the growth of its fledgling economy. About 200 local government units participated in this year’s Galing Pook Award search with outstanding initiatives by the Galing Pook Foundation. Mayor Rose Furigay said Lamitan City was included among the top 20 finalists for this year’s search of local government units (LGUs) with outstanding initiatives.

Lamitan started as component municipality of Basilan and became a chartered city in 2007. Rima Hassan, president of Lamitan Chamber of Commerce, said the improvements in the local business climate were ushered in by the massive implementation of infrastructure projects by the ARMM government in their 45 villages in the past five years. Lamitan’s ROSE (Reaching Out, Serving Everyone) program was the highlight in vying for the award. It aims to address poverty and maximize delivery of basic services to the city’s more than 70,000 residents.