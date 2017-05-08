Lamudi announces affordable housing fair

Leading real estate website Lamudi will host a property fair in July featuring developers for the affordable housing segment, the company announced.

The housing fair will be held on July 15 and 16, at the Glorietta 3 Activity Center in Makati City, and is billed the year’s largest gathering of affordable properties and developers.

“We acknowledge that home-ownership is one common aspiration shared by all Filipinos, but due to the continuous growth of real estate prices, this dream is becoming more and more elusive to some Filipinos, especially to those who do not know where to search. For this reason, we are organizing a housing fair specific to the affordable market,” said Bhavna Suresh Chathambeth, CEO of the Lamudi Group (Lamudi Philippines and MyProperty.ph).

“Gathering all value-for-money and easy-on-the-pocket housing on one venue will not only help homebuyers. We also envision that the targeted approach of the Lamudi Housing Fair’s second installment will greatly help exhibitors to meet the exact audience that they are looking for,” Suresh added.

In addition bringing together affordable developments in one place, Lamudi said visitors would have the opportunity for exciting benefits such as property discounts, games, raffles, prizes, and other freebies. Informative programs such as real estate investment forums will also be available.

The event is expected to welcome not only homebuyers but also property investors, real estate professionals, brokers and other visitors who wish to learn more about the industry. Likewise, exhibitors are not limited to property developers; other related industries such as property managers, hotels and resorts, brokerage firms, furniture companies, banks, insurance, and other financial institutions are also encouraged to participate and highlight their products and offerings.

The first Lamudi Housing Fair was a three-day-event held in November 2016 and attracted more than 5,000 visitors.

Lamudi is a global property portal focusing exclusively on emerging markets. Lamudi was established in 2013 in Berlin, Germany, and it is currently available in Asia (the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka), Latin America (Mexico, Colombia, and Peru), and the Middle East (Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates). MyProperty.ph is a Philippine real estate listing site and magazine launched in September 2010, which offers listings of pre-selling properties and properties for sale or rent, as well as property news and information. It was acquired by the Lamudi Group in 2015.