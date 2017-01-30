Lamudi to launch more scholarships as part of CSR

PROPERTY listing site Lamudi Philippines said it plans to launch more scholarship programs in line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, its managing director said.

In a recent interview, Lamudi Philippines managing director Bhavna Suresh told The Manila Times that the company has accomplished its first CSR initiative as it awarded two college students with scholarships.

“I think we realized the strength of this initiative. It’s our first CSR initiative. We’re going to take it to the next level. We’d like to do more of it,” Suresh said.

Last December, Lamudi Philippines launched its first scholarship program for undergraduate college students in a bid to contribute to the community and drive socioeconomic development.

On Thursday, the property listing site announced the two grantees of its scholarship program — third-year Development Studies major at the University of the Philippines-Manila Walter David Villegas and third-year Communications student from Holy Angel University Pampanga Jaynie Pajarillaga – who bested more than a hundred applicants from across the country.

“Both scholars will receive P20,000 educational assistance that will be given directly to the school to cover some of their tuition fees. The two will also be awarded with a paid internship in any department at the Lamudi Philippines office,” the property listing site said.

Suresh said they were surprised by the reception of the scholarship program.

“We actually had 50-plus schools and universities taking part. We had hundreds of applications. We weren’t expecting it because it was the first time,” he said.

“We saw in both Walter and Jaynie what we see in the Philippines: exceptional, talented and determined, by thoroughly reviewing their application documents and credentials, we are very sure that we made the right choice,” Suresh said.

Aside from the educational assistance the two grantees will get for academic year 2016-2017, the internship with Lamudi office presents great training opportunities for the two college students, Suresh added.

“The orientation we always get in school is that we will apply for a job in government or public sector. So I will be able to see the side of the private sector. It does not mean that when one is in the private sector, one is only motivated by self interest – at some point they also help. So I’ll try to look into it. I will try and see if I want to work here or in the public sector,” UP Manila student Villegas said.