Lamudi lists 7 areas for property hunters

The Philippines’ real estate sector is as robust as ever. For this reason, virtually every nook and cranny of Metro Manila is now being developed to cater the surge of property buyers aiming to get a small slice of the metropolis to call their own.

So global real estate website Lamudi has put together a list of soon-to-be-popular areas and neighborhoods in Metro Manila. So if you are looking for value-for-money real estate but still covet a city address, these are your best alternatives to pricey business districts.

Barangay San Antonio, Makati —Situated just a couple of minutes away from the Makati central business district (CBD) is one of the next big locations in real estate. Barangay San Antonio is now touted as an extension of the Makati CBD, although condos here are still much affordable compared to those you can find in either Salcedo or Legaspi Village.

This prime location is also brimming with nightlife and a vibrant foodie scene, from local carinderias and interesting hole-in-the-wall joints to concept restaurants are all represented in San Antonio. Some of these include Charaptor, a popular place for grilled fares; Pat Pat’s Kansi; and the local branch of the famous Zubuchon. Nights will not be dull as San Antonio is also an entertainment hub. One of its popular sites is saGuijo along Guijo Street.

Some of the most notable upcoming projects in San Antonio include Megaworld Corp.’s San Antonio Residence, Avida Land’s One Antonio, and Shang Properties’ The Rise Makati. Completed condos in the area include Belton Place, The Linear, and Avida Towers Makati West.

Barangay Ususan, Taguig – Ususan’s main selling point is its strategic location. Thanks to being just beside C5 Road, this Taguig neighborhood is just a stone’s throw away from both McKinley Hill and Bonifacio Global City.

In addition, the ongoing development of C5 Extension, including a bridge that will cross the South Luzon Expressway, will mean travel to the airport, Parañaque, Las Piñas and the Manila–Cavite Expressway will soon become quick and easy.

Acacia Estates of DMCI Homes is one of the most well-known developments in Ususan. This 150-hectare property offers both pre-selling and ready-for-occupancy condominium units, as well as residential lots in the development’s Mahogany Place projects. In addition, this barangay is also home to SMDC’s Grace Residences—a four-tower condo development—while close by is the new Vista Mall Taguig. Other condo developments located near or within Ususan are Cypress Towers and C5 Mansions.

Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig—Located at the southern section of Taguig is Western Bicutan—a barangay that is well-known for being home of the FTI Complex where Arca South, one of Ayala Land’s latest large-scale mixed-use projects, will soon rise. This new mixed-use project boasts accessibility, as it sits close to both C5 Road and the South Luzon Expressway, in addition to the soon-to-be-completed C6 Road. Soon to rise in Arca South are projects by Ayala Land subsidiaries: Arbor Lanes by Ayala Land Premier, The Veranda by Alveo Land, and One Union Place by Avida Land.

However, if you plan to get a property in Western Bicutan outside the Arca South development, then there’s plenty to choose from, like the newly-built townhouses of in AFPOVAI Village, some of which can be acquired for P9 million.

Barangay Palanan, Makati —This under-the-radar Makati neighborhood is also gaining interest as of late. Situated where the cities of Makati, Manila, and Pasay meet, Palanan is an area that is near to virtually all the conveniences that these three cities offer. However, its proximity to the Makati CBD is what makes Palanan an exciting alternative for property investment. This part of Makati will also benefit once that the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 is completed and fully operational.

According to Lamudi’s listings data, one of the most searched properties in Palanan is Melbourne Residences.

This nine-story condo development offers affordable condo apartments. Aside from this, the barangay also offers plenty of newly built townhouse properties.

Santa Ana, Manila—The heritage district of Santa Ana is strategically located where the cities of Manila, Makati, Mandaluyong, and San Juan meet. As such, it is often regarded as a convenient location to easily reach these key destinations. Because of its proximity to the Makati CBD, Santa Ana is a popular choice among professionals who work in Ayala Avenue, while Ortigas Center is also within a short driving distance via Kalentong Street and Shaw Boulevard.

Santa Ana is also close to President Quirino Avenue, which is one of the exits of the soon-to-be-completed Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 (MMSS-3). Once fully operational, the MMSS-3 will make commute from Santa Ana to as far north as Balintawak fast and easy.

Two of the most popular condo developments in Santa Ana are the Manila Rivercity Residences and Rivergreen Residences of CDC Holdings. These two projects, located by the banks of Pasig River, reportedly enjoyed fast take-ups as many property-hunters are looking for a cheaper alternative to Makati condos.

Likewise, a branch of White Knight Hotel will soon open in Santa Ana this year. The building will offer both hotel units and dormitory type rooms for female renters.

Tandang Sora, Quezon City—Metro Manila’s largest city still has a lot of places to be developed, but for now, growth is definitely coming for Tandang Sora as a number of exciting properties around the area are expected to rise in the years to come.

For instance, Vertis North, Quezon City’s up-and-coming business and lifestyle district is set to reinvent Quezon City soon. Tandang Sora will be the first to feel the progress as it is located close to this upcoming mini city.

Another real estate project close to Tandang Sora is the UP–Ayala Land TechnoHub, which is a 20-hectare business district that is home to BPO and IT companies.

New improvements are also underway to better serve this part of Quezon City, one of which is the ongoing construction of Metro Rail Transit-7. This commuter railway, which will run from EDSA–North Avenue to San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, will immensely benefit Tandang Sora and other parts of Quezon City.

One of the most high-profile residential developments in Tandang Sora is DMCI Homes’ Zinnia Towers—a two-tower resort-inspired condo project that offers units for as low as P2.35 million. In addition, the area is also teeming with plenty of newly-built townhouse properties, some of which can be had for as low as P3.9 million.

Chino Roces Avenue, Makati —Formerly known and still commonly referred to as Pasong Tamo, Chino Roces Avenue is a busy road that runs from JP Rizal Street in Makati’s Barangay Carmona to Fort Bonifacio’s Gate 3 in Taguig. Situated very close to the Makati CBD, this thoroughfare—particularly the stretch between EDSA and Gil Puyat Avenue, has been getting a lot of attention in the market recently, but despite being just a few minutes away from the Makati CBD, real estate prices here are still affordable.

Food scenes and nightlife are also booming in this part of Makati. The neighborhood that is once dominated by car showrooms and warehouses now have enticing foodie spots, one of which is Little Tokyo near the intersection with Arnaiz Avenue.

San Lorenzo Place, an Empire East project at the corner of EDSA and Chino Roces, is one of the most prominent developments in the area. Ready-for-occupancy units are now available for those who wish to have a Makati address but don’t want to shell out a hefty amount. Other condo developments include Federal Land’s Oriental Garden and Paseo de Roces and DMCI Homes’ Fortis Garden Residences.