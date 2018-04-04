Lamudi PH recognizes local real estate brokers and companies

Lamudi Philippines recently honored outstanding local real estate brokers and companies at the second annual Lamudi Broker Awards Night held at Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last March 7.

During her speech, Bhavna Suresh, managing director and chief executive officer of Lamudi Philippines, shared the history of the company, its present situation, and future plans.

Lamudi is an online platform that provides almost a million real estate listings to over 30 countries. The website helps buyers and renters seek their preferred places while the sellers and landlords list their properties. Currently, it has partnerships with 13 countries all over the Americas, Middle East, and Asia.

For the individual awards, Lilian Grace Cortes, Jay Anne Dionisio, and Warren Rafel received recognition for Most Inquiries Generated, Most Viewed Properties, and Most Responsive Broker respectively. Korina Christiene Reyes was hailed as the Top Trained Broker.

On the other hand, the Top Brokers were Evelyn Samaniego (Luzon), Rodulfo Lafradez, Jr. (Visayas), and Noemi Mepico (Mindanao).

An equivalent of the aforementioned awards was also given to the partner real estate companies.

BF Omillo Realty, Great Property Finds, and 27C Realty bagged Most Inquiries Generated, Most Viewed

Properties, and Most Responsive Brokerage respectively.

For the second time, My Saving Grace Realty & Development Corporation proved yet again its excellence in the field as it was awarded the Brokerage of the Year (2017).

Philippine Regulation Commission Board for Real Estate Service Chairman Dr. Eduardo Ong was proclaimed as

Lamudi’s Influencer of the Year (2017) for his unceasing efforts to make contributions in the real estate industry and staying as a key partner of

Lamudi Philippines.

Meanwhile, Philippine Association of Real Estate Boards, Inc. was announced as Lamudi’s Best Association Partner of the Year (2017).

The People’s Choice Award acknowledged Ruth Joy Coyoca as Best Broker while Loyalty Awards were given to Lorna Sarmiento (Broker) and Reality Homes (Brokerage).

Besides the awarding ceremony, Lamud Philippines believed that such event was organized to celebrate the milestones of its over 5,000 partner brokers and to provide an opportunity for them to mingle.

TYRONE JASPER PIAD