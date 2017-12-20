Lanao del Sur Treasury satellite office razed

ILIGAN City: The new satellite office of the Bureau of Treasury (BoTr) in Lanao del Sur was razed past midnight on Tuesday.

Sonaiya Solaiman, a stay-in helper called the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) but the entire office had been engulfed in flames before firefighters could respond.

When the siege in Marawi City broke out in May, most of the national offices in Marawi and Lanao del Sur itself set up their own satellite offices in Iligan City, capital of neighboring Lanao del Norte.

Fire Officer 3 Richard Cartin, who investigated the fire, said, “The Bureau of Treasury Office was placed in one of the rooms in the house of Amrosi Limpao, BoTr head in Lanao del Sur. It is located at the Steelmakers Village in Tubod, Iligan City.”

Most of the computer equipment and records were burned, according to Lomin Maskara, an office employee.

The records included books of account of national collecting officers and local treasurers in the province, statements of account and summary reports.

Cartin said outdated wiring may have caused the fire.

“It’s an old house that uses a fuse and does not have a circuit breaker. The wiring in the room was designed to carry the load of only three appliances but there were two air-conditioning units inside the room, a refrigerator and about four computers,” he added.

The Iligan BFP discounted the possibility of arson.

Limpao was not available for comment.

Maskara, however, said all the files of the BoTr in Lanao del Sur may also be found at the Land Bank.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Roy Ga, Iligan City Police Office (ICPO) director, said the Philippine National Police (PNP) has increased its visibility in the wake of the suspension of curfew and the imposition of martial law in Mindanao.

Lt. Col. Eliezar Valdez Jr., newly installed 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion commanding officer, said they are assisting the PNP in setting up border control checkpoints in strategic locations in Iligan City.

Ga said these checkpoints are important in identifying possible local criminals and terrorists coming into Iligan City.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit of the ICPO has also been reorganized in preparation for joint renewal of operations with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, he added.