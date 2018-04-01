Lanao marks Month of Peace in hotbed of clan feud

ILIGAN CITY, LANAO DEL NORTE: The provincial government here celebrated the Lanao Month of Peace in Nunungan town, considered a hotbed of “rido” or clan feud.

“This year’s celebration was held in Nunungan, a hinterland town known for its family feuds,” Lanao del Norte Gov. Imelda Dimaporo said.

The event is based on Provincial Ordinance 01-2008 declaring March as the Month of Peace for the Province of Lanao del Norte.

Mayor Marcos Mamay of Nunungan said his town has been deprived of development for almost three decades because of the peace and order situation.

But recently, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) recognized Nunungan as the most promising municipality in the country.

Leading the celebration is Pakigdait, an interfaith non-government organization that designed the “Panagtagbo sa Kalinaw” or Convergence for Peace.

Pakigdait director Musa Sanguila said, “It was on March 22, 2004 when then-President Joseph Estrada declared an all-out war against the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. The Pakigdait took the initiative to transform war into peace, hoping that the incident will not happened again.”

National line agencies have helped transform Nunungan into a progressive town by helping reduce family feuds, according to Mamay.

Meanwhile, the Mindanao Development Authority (MDA) will construct a road network that will link Nunungan to the town of Pualas in Lanao del Sur, MDA chairman Datu Abul Khayr Alonto said.

Alonto was the keynote speaker in the culmination ceremony of the Month of Peace celebration.

Cabib Tanog, former mayor of Pualas, said “Nunungan was once historically a part of Pualas and the two towns have close blood relations. Building a road that will connect Lanao del Sur to Lanao del Norte will have great social and economic impact.”