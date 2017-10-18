Lanao officials face bigger challenges

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The deaths of Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute ended the Marawi siege but Lanao del Sur local officials said the bigger challenge now is how to rebuild Marawi City from the devastation and bring back its displaced residents.

Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesman of the Lanao del Sur provincial crisis management committee, said he is optimistic that the task of rebuilding Marawi City would be addressed soon.

“We are thankful to all sectors that helped address the problem these groups created,” said Adiong, a Maranao lawmaker and member of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Regional Assembly.

Marawi was devastated by firefights between state forces and the combined Abu Sayyaf Group and Maute gunmen who occupied key areas on May 23, sparking a conflict that dislocated more than 200,000 residents.

However, ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman, chairman of the ARMM regional peace and order council, said the hostilities in Marawi City did not affect the harmonious relationship among Mindanao’s Muslim and Christian sectors.

“This victory by the government marks the end of the siege of Marawi City. It is also the start of healing and recovery of our conflict-affected people. What happened in Marawi City was a clear example of how terror can destroy communities,” he said.

Hapilon and Maute were both killed in an encounter with Army Rangers in Marawi before dawn Monday.

Hapilon was born in Basilan to parents of mixed Yakan and Tausug descent. He was a senior leader of the Abu Sayyaf and was a former member of the Moro National Liberation Front who later joined the Abu Sayyaf Group founded by fellow Yakan Abdurajak Janjalani.

Maute was a full-blooded Maranao from Butig town in Lanao del Sur and said to belong to a well to do family whose father was the late Cayamora Maute who died while in jail at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

He was the figurehead of the Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group.

Both the Abu Sayyaf and the Maute group have claimed allegiance to the Islamic State.

Meanwhile, relatives of Hapilon in Basilan said his criminal activities brought them shame and scandal.

“Although we have nothing to do with his criminal activities the police and the military are becoming suspicious of us. He brought shame to the members of the family,” said Hapilon’s cousin, who works in a government office in Basilan.

Hapilon was the last from among Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf leaders who terrorized communities in the island province for years and used its jungles for holding captive kidnapped foreign and local tourists.

He was the self-proclaimed “emir” of what was for him the Southern Philippine group of IS.

Both the Abu Sayyaf and the Maute terror group used the black IS flag as evolutionary banners.