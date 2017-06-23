Lanao town extends help to evacuees

Nunungan, Lanao del Norte: With the massive influx of refugees to different municipalities in Lanao del Norte, Gov. Imelda Dimaporo expressed surprise that this municipality where majority of the residents are Muslims, has no record of evacuees from Marawi City.

Based on records from the Provincial Social Welfare Office (PSWDO) there is no single family displaced by the Marawi conflict that have enlisted so far in this town.

Nunungan Mayor Marcos Mamay volunteered that one of the reasons why no displaced family considered to take shelter in the town is because of its distance from Marawi being the farthest yet mountainous area of Lanao del Norte.

“We know how stressful the situation of evacuating to other areas. So obviously Marawi people take nearer places to comfort themselves. Traveling, going up from Marawi with its geographical [location]like Baguio is so tedious,” Mamay explained.

This prompted Mamay to conduct a series of relief goods distribution to towns like Sapad and Sultan Naga Dimaporo where conflict-affected Marawi residents are taking temporary shelter.

“ We are willing to help refugees but because not a single family opted to take temporary shelter in our area, we reached out to help them by going where they are right now,” Mamay said.

RAUL DINAPO