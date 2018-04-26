Lance Gokongwei quits as URC head

Lance Gokongwei is stepping down as president and CEO of Universal Robina Corp. (URC) to become its new chairman, the food-and-beverage giant said on Wednesday.

In a disclosure, URC said the son of magnate John Gokongwei Jr. would be replaced by Irwin Lee, who has led upmarket store chain Rustans as CEO since September 2016.

The younger Gokongwei and Lee will assume their new posts on May 14, it added.

The move came a month after Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. announced plans to acquire Mulgrave Corp. B.V.’s 100-percent stake in Rustan Supercenters Inc. through a share swap deal worth approximately P18 billion.

Both URC and Robinsons Retail are subsidiaries of JG Summit Holdings Inc.

URC produces snacks under the Jack ‘N Jill and Calbee lines; tea beverages under the C2 brand; Great Taste and Blend 45 instant coffee; and Nissin cup noodles and Nissin Yakisoba.

Since Gokongwei became president and CEO in April 2013, URC earned several honors.

The Fund Managers Association of the Philippines (FMAP) named URC as Company of the Year in 2014, while Hong Kong-based business magazine Finance Asia hailed the firm as the Best Managed Consumer Company in Asia and Gokongwei as Best CEO for the Philippines in 2015.

Gokongwei also holds various positions in his family’s companies.

Among them are president and COO of JG Summit Holdings, chairman and CEO of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., president and CEO of Cebu Air Inc., and chairman of Robinsons Bank Corp.

Besides being Rustans CEO, Lee also serves as board director of Rose Pharmacy Inc. since February 2017 and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc. from September 2015 to August 2016.

He worked for Procter and Gamble for 30 years in different posts, including CEO and regional vice president.