Land Bank exemption trims GOCC dividends

Dividends from state-owned firms fell in the first nine months of the year following an exemption granted to Land Bank of the Philippines, a Finance official said.

Fifty government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) remitted P21.62 billion to the Bureau of the Treasury as of end-September this year, Finance Assistant Secretary Soledad Emilia Cruz reported, down 19.9 percent from P27 billion a year ago.

“Primarily for last year we had a collection from Land Bank,” Cruz said. “But for this year, because of the bank’s capitalization requirement we had to exempt it from paying dividends.”

The bulk of the dividends came from Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp., Development Bank of the Philippines, Manila International Airport Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Philippine Ports Authority and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

“Also this year there was a collection from Mactan Cebu International Airport,” Cruz said. “It’s a substantial amount because they have income as a result of the [airport’s] privatization.”

Under Republic Act 7656, GOCCs are required to declare their annual income after tax and other deductions, and remit 50 percent to the Treasury.

Early last year, rules governing dividend remittances by state-owned firms were revised in a bid to improve transparency and increase revenues.

Among others, corporate income tax returns filed with the Bureau of Internal Revenue or authorized agent banks can now be used as the basis for dividend computation.

Also, full payment of the minimum dividend now has to be made on or before May 15 of each year, or one month after the April 15 tax filing deadline.

As part of a Finance department thrust to improve revenue generation and fiscal discipline, the minimum dividend rate can be raised to more than 50 percent in cases of excess cash or revenue windfalls, provided that the viability of and purposes for which the GOCC was established are not impaired.

GOCCs can avail of flexible clauses under specific instances, such as when the firms have minimum dividends exceeding unrestricted retained earnings and banks that are subjected to regulatory requirements such as capital level and ratios imposed by the central bank.