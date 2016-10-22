I’m writing this letter to you, the Editor, to express my concern that land reform in the Philippines has failed to live up to its promises. I am a grade 11 student from Marist School, Marikina City.

The Philippines is an agricultural country with a land area of 30 million hectares, 47% of which is agricultural land. In the Philippines, prime agricultural lands are located around the main urban and high population density areas.

Farmers in the Philippines are often under appreciated that is because most of the people in our country want to be doctors, lawyers, or engineers. Sometimes we forget that without the farmers we would all be almost starving, and the Philippines being an agricultural country you can consider them as the backbone of our society.

Land Reform in the Philippines started when the Spaniards colonized us. The Spanish settlement in the Philippines revolved around the encomienda system of plantations, known as haciendas. As the 19th century progressed, industrialization and liberalization of trade allowed these encomiendas to expand their cash crops, establishing a strong sugar industry in the Philippines on such islands as Panay and Negros.

But the system bred problems of low-income farmers and poor peasants and tenant-farmers.

