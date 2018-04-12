Land tenure issues in Boracay

THE Boracay controversy may just prove to be an opportunity to demonstrate not only proper tourism governance, but also how land tenure can be instrumental in the development of the island.

Prior to 2006, the entire island of Boracay was considered as unclassified public land and was therefore legally and technically owned by the state. In the same year and vested with the power to classify lands of the public domain, then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo issued Proclamation1064 where 400 hectares of the island were classified as reserved forest lands, and the remaining 628.96 hectares as agricultural land, and hence could be alienated and disposed of. Alienable and disposable land can be privatized and titled in accordance with the procedures provided for by law.

Technically, therefore, all claims of ownership, and transactions that purportedly established such ownership prior to Proclamation 1064 are deemed without basis, for it is not possible to title, more so sell and transfer, land that is under the public domain.

On October 8, 2008, the Supreme Court issued two resolutions, G.R. 1677007 (Department of Environment and Natural Resources et al v Yap et al) and G.R. 173775 (Sacay et al v. DENR) which upheld the constitutionality and legality of Proclamation 1064. The same rulings also upheld the fact that prior to them, the entire Boracay island was unclassified public land which could not be titled or privatized. These rulings were later affirmed in 2016 in G.R. 192132 (Heirs of Maravilla v. Tupas).

In G.R. 167707/G.R. 173775, the high court ruled that “Where the land is not alienable and disposable, possession of the land, no matter how long, cannot confer ownership or possessory rights.” With the issuance of the proclamation, all private land claims within the 400 hectares of land declared as reserved forest are thus deemed void. The court further ruled that the proclamation did not automatically grant ownership rights to occupants of those remaining 628.96 hectares that have been classified as agricultural land. Only those private claimants who can present proof of open, continuous, exclusive and notorious possession of their lands since June 12, 1945 can apply for judicial confirmation of their imperfect titles.

Except for one claimant, no one from among the current residents of Boracay could present these as proof. Thus, technically all of their land claims are legally mere rights of possession, and not rights to a title. Thus, it is only the indigenous Atis who were granted a Certificate of Ancestral Domain Titles (CADT) over a 2.1-hectare land in 2011 under Republic Act (RA) 8371, or the Indigenous People’s Right Act of 1997, that would have a legally unassailable claim to their lands.

But even the court did not totally close the possibility of qualified possessors and occupants gaining titles when it said that “lack of title does not necessarily mean lack of right to possess.” The court provided current occupants of Boracay a way out when it said that: “… those with lawful possession may claim good faith as builders of improvements. They can take steps to preserve or protect their possession. For another, they may look into other modes of applying for original registration of title, such as by homestead or sales patent, subject to the conditions imposed by law.”

This particular ruling of the court now provides an opportunity for government to impose as a requirement, if not an incentive, for those who would like to apply for the issuance of a title compliance with environmental rules. Conversely, occupants who have not shown a track record of good faith, in blatantly disregarding environmental and other related laws, and have contributed to the aggravation of the current woes in the island, can then be declared as ineligible for the grant of a title.

Even those who are currently occupying land classified as reserved forests but have already made substantial development for tourism purposes can have a legal remedy. They can apply with the DENR for the issuance of a Forest Land Use Agreement for Tourism Purposes (FLAGT), which is good for 25 years, renewable for another 25-years. The process would then require them to submit a development plan and would be under the constant monitoring of the DENR for compliance. A FLAGT can be cancelled when its recipient violates its terms.

It is also perhaps an opportune time to rectify the anomaly of limiting the Atis only to its current village measuring a mere 2.1 hectares, which is also the lot awarded to it under their CADT. Under the IPRA Law, even public lands, which include forest lands, can be covered by a CADT. Expanding their CADT to include even portions of the forest reserves, would not only grant the Atis more space to pursue their own developmental purposes. It would also entitle them to the payment of royalties for whatever income is derived from the use of such lands by private parties allowed by the government. It also makes the Atis an active participant in the development of the island, considering that any development within those areas will require their active participation, and even consent, through the issuance of free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) as required by law.

President Duterte has floated the idea of placing the portions of Boracay that are classified under Proclamation 10640 as agricultural land, under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP). While this may be legal, current realities of the island may not allow for such an option considering that except perhaps for the Atis, there are no qualified farmer beneficiaries in the island. The so-called “agricultural lands” classified in the proclamation are now considered as residential and commercial in character.

What could, however, be done is to implement the spirit of the agrarian reform law, where there is a tacit intent to make land distribution and titling within the 628.96 hectares of alienable and disposable lands as a vehicle to achieve social justice and equity. The small, local, qualified and responsible long-term residents should have first priority over the big capitalists who are not from the island.

Certainly, equity and social justice would favor the indigenous Atis, and long-term local residents, who value the island as their home, over the interests of those who would just look at the island as a piece of real estate.