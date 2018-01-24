LandBank board OKs PDS takeover proposal

A proposed takeover of Philippine Dealing System Holdings Inc.

(PDS) has been approved in principle by the board of state-run Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank).

“LBP Board just approved in principle to acquire at least 66.67 percent common shares of Philippine Dealing System subject to compliances with all legal and regulatory requirements,” LandBank President and CEO Alex Buenaventura said in a text message to reporters on Tuesday.

LandBank currently owns 1.56 percent of PDS through the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP).

The plan, which Buenaventura is championing, puts LandBank on a collision course with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), which is in the process of consolidating control over PDS via the acquisition of stakes from various institutions including the BAP.

The PSE’s planned takeover of PDS has already been cleared by antitrust regulators but not the Securities and Exchange Commission, which the bourse is asking to issue an exemption from a 20-percent ownership cap.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has called out the bourse for failing to comply with ownership limits under the law and warned that the government could take action.

“The development of the capital market is being slowed down by the

PSE’s protracted [non]-compliance with the law. The Duterte administration will no longer tolerate private institutions thwarting the goal of achieving a robust and inclusive financial system,” Dominguez said in a recent statement.

He recalled telling the PSE in September 2016 to diversify ownership of the bourse so that it can comply with the 20 percent ownership limit under the Securities Regulation Code.

“As of now, 16 months later, they are not compliant,” Dominguez said.

PDS is the parent company of Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEX), and Philippine Depository and Trust Company (PDTC).

PDEX is the dealing exchange for fixed income securities while PDTC acts as depository and registry for participants for both fixed income and equity securities.