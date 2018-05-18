LandBank, BSP bare agri credit initiatives

Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday announced initiatives aimed at increasing the agriculture credit share of all loans to benefit small farmers and fishermen.

During the “Can Banks Step Up Farm Credit to Prime Countryside Progress?” agri-financing forum at the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) in Pasig City, LandBank President Alex Buenaventura said the state-run lender would extend loans to farmers and fishermen through direct marketing.

To do this, Landbank will generate a master list of small farmers in consultation with the departments of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and Agriculture (DA). Trained credit technicians from its lending centers will target all farmers on their assigned master list.

“These technicians will help identify financially viable projects and help prepare loan proposals, which small farmers and fisherfolk are not trained to do,” it said.

Landbank will also start lending through its partner-agri cooperative corporations (ACCs). Its Farmer’s Cooperatives Development Program is open to such co-ops that signed a farm management and marketing agreement with a big ACC.

Under this program, the bank will take charge of land consolidation and co-op organization for the farmers. It will also give the ACC a corporate loan for production, postharvest, and processing facilities with lower debt to equity ratio of 90:10 at competitive interest rate.

For its part, the ACC will raise farm production to global standards; buy from the co-op all it produced at an agreed price per kilo, as specified in the agreement; and hire farm workers nominated by the co-op.

The program’s goal is to “raise the income of each [farming]family way above the P10,000 poverty-line threshold per month through corporate farming by partner-ACCs, which will double production and harvest sales…” Buenaventura said.

Landbank will also issue bonds, to be auctioned to other banks, as another way for them to comply with Republic Act 10000, or the Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009, he added.

Latest BSP data showed that the cost of the banking system’s non-compliance with that law amounted to P459.84 billion in 2017.

“Addressing the needs of the agriculture sector is crucial in the attainment of inclusive development and broad-based growth,” BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said.

To address the low compliance, the central bank favors consolidating the 25-percent legal requirement. It said the percent distribution between the 15-percent share for agriculture and 10-percent share for agrarian-reform beneficiaries was being studied.

The BSP will also invite banks to a forum on the agri-value financing program, which involves groups like the Agri-Fisheries Alliance and the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc.

They will serve as examples of successful agri-value chains and models of bankable projects, Fonacier said.

To strengthen the sector’s financial infrastructure, the Bangko Sentral said it was working with the government to develop bills on secured transactions and warehouse receipts.

This would provide farmers and agriculture-based micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) greater access to credit through alternative collateral.

“The BSP looks to innovative solutions; digital technology; and enabling, responsive, and inclusive measures that address the challenges…faced by banks and the underserved to drive agri-financing in the country,” the central bank said.