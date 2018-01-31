Landbank: Due diligence ongoing for PDHS takeover

State-run Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) on Tuesday said that it had started conducting due diligence for the proposed takeover of Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDSHC), the operator of the country’s fixed-income exchange.

In a statement, LandBank President Alex Buenaventura said he had a very fruitful meeting with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials over applying for exemptive relief from rules preventing an industry or business group from owning more than 20 percent of an exchange.

LandBank’s board has approved the acquisition of at least 66.67 percent of PDSHC.

“With the board approval, the only thing left to do is to finish our due diligence and report to the board. We thank the SEC for accommodating our request [for a meeting], even on short notice. Rest assured that we will comply with all applicable laws in acquiring PDS,” Buenaventura said.

LandBank currently owns 1.56 percent of PDSHC through the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP).

PDSHC is the parent company of Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEX) and Philippine Depository and Trust Company (PDTC). PDEX is the dealing exchange for fixed income securities while PDTC acts as depository and registry for both fixed income and equity securities.

LandBank’s plan puts it in a collision course with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), which is in the process of consolidating control over PDSHC via the acquisition of stakes from various institutions including the BAP.

The PSE’s planned takeover has already been cleared by antitrust regulators but not the SEC, which has yet to respond to the bourse’s request for exemptive relief.

The corporate regulator, however, has cleared the PSE’s listing application for a stock rights offering that will be used to fund the PDSHC takeover and also reduce broker shareholder ownership to below 20 percent.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, who has recently accused the PSE of delaying capital market growth, said a preliminary LandBank evaluation showed that PDSHC was a profitable organization, which makes it a valid purchase for the state-run lender.

“LBP (LandBank) does need profits so that it can continue to subsidize farmer loans … [acquisition of PDSHC will be]money-making plus it will allow government to push ahead with the plan to have an inclusive capital market,” he told reporters.

“In simple terms we would like to use the PDSHC to promote the use of bonds for medium industries to tap the capital markets. Right now they only really have to go to banks to borrow,” he added..

Dominguez reiterated that the government had given the PSE every chance to complete a takeover of PDSHC.

“[I] don’t see the light of the end of the tunnel here. We heard nice words before [but]we need action. We are not doing this except that we have to do it because nobody is doing it,” he said.

In a disclosure on Monday, the PSE said that the SEC’s approval of the stocks right offering had made the bourse confident of complying with ownership requirements.

“The company has in place several layers of control in the system that will monitor the level of ownership and restrict purchases to maintain the ownership level at 20 percent,” it said.

“This, the company is hopeful that it will obtain the exemptive relief from the SEC soon, which will then pave the way for the finalization of the acquisition of additional shares in PDS Holdings Corporation.