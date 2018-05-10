LandBank posts higher Q1 growth

Land Bank of the Philippines’ (LandBank) net income increased by 52 percent to P4.26 billion in the first quarter of 2018 from P2.81 billion a year ago.

The amount exceeded its P3.78-billion target for the period by 13 percent, the state-run lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This quarter’s performance assures us that we are gaining the momentum to meet our targets this year,” LandBank President and CEO Alex Buenaventura said.

The increase in net income resulted from a 47-percent surge in the bank’s gross revenues to P17.4 billion from P11.8 billion the year before.

LandBank attributed a big portion of the increase to loans, which grew by 25 percent on account of the bank’s total loan portfolio. This expanded by 31 percent to P694.71 billion from P529.16 billion in 2017.

According to Buenaventura, the portfolio growth’s indicates his bank’s drive to reach more agribusiness borrowers, especially in the countryside.

“The bank’s solid financial performance is our source of financial muscle to attain our bigger mission of promoting inclusive growth,” he said.

LandBank’s total deposits soared by 19 percent to P1.44trillion from P1.22 trillion. Its return on equity and net interest margin stands at 15.74 percent and 3.33 percent, respectively.

The lender’s total assets jumped by 19 percent to P1.63 trillion from P1.38 trillion in 2017. Its total capital rose by 22 percent to P108.37 billion from P88.63 billion.

LandBank remains aggressive in strengthening its lending programs and tailoring new programs to the needs of its clients, especially its priority sectors, the lender said.

The state-owned bank claims it is still the biggest lender to the agricultural sector, especially small farmers and fishermen, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).