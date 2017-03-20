Landers expanding store network

Landers Superstores will open two new stores in Megaworld developments in Muntinlupa and Pasig, taking advantage of strong retail growth in the Philippines, the company’s chairman announced.

The membership shopping warehouse stores are managed by Southeast Asia Retail Inc. Chairman Lowell Yu said that the success of the chain’s first two stores and the “exponential” growth of the retail industry encouraged the company to tie up with developer Megaworld Corporation to build two additional stores.

One will be located at Megaworld’s ArcoVia City along C5 in Pasig, and the second store will be built at Alabang West in Muntinlupa. Landers already has two stores in Metro Manila, both launched in mid-2016, one in Balintawak, Quezon City, and one in Paco, Manila.

Another Landers Superstore, which will be the chain’s third outlet, is currently under construction in Cebu.

“The retail industry has been growing exponentially, propelled by the steady increase in the spending power of Filipinos specifically towards household consumption expenditures. These factors, plus the strategic locations where we are setting up, made us decide to expand our investment in this category,” Yu said.

The Landers stores, which average about 10,000 square meters each, feature a wide range of imported products as well as furniture, appliances, and hardware, various food outlets, barbershops, and Caltex gas stations.

“It’s all about giving our members better value for their money. As members, they have access to products and brands that are not available elsewhere in a setting that lets them shop minus the stress, the long lines, and tight grocery area. Many of our members bring the entire family to our store because the spacious layout makes shopping really convenient and enjoyable. This way, we also promote family bonding,” Yu added.

Although the company said the new stores would be developed “soon,” no estimated date they would be completed was available yet.