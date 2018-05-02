Landing International to develop casino resort

HONG Kong-listed Landing International Development Limited said that its Philippine unit has secured the approval of the Paranaque government to develop and operate a resort and casino at Entertainment City.

“The board of directors of the company is pleased to announce that the Sangguniang Panlungsod of the City of Paranaque has approved the Group’s plan to develop and operate an integrated resort in the Philippines,” Landing International said in a disclosure on Monday.

The approval was given to Landing International’s wholly owned subsidiary, Landing Philippines.

The resort and casino will be built on a parcel of land with approximately 95,700 square meters and will have a Filipino cultural theme park, an indoor water park, indoor movie-based theme park, convention center, luxury hotels, retail and dining areas, and other commercial and entertainment facilities.

“The group is still in the process of applying for other approvals required to develop and operate the integrated resort, and these may or may not be granted,” according to Landing International.

“If there are further updates on the planned development of the integrated resort, the company will make further announcement thereon as and when required under the rules governing listed securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited,” it said.