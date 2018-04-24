Landmark gains for labor under Duterte, Bello

NEXT week, the country will commemorate Labor Day— the national holiday honoring the contributions that our hardworking men and women have made to the growth, prosperity and development of our nation. Although the holiday is traditionally observed with a Palace announcement of a benefits package for workers, the real spadework for uplifting the lives and working conditions of our wage earners are done all year round. The current Duterte administration is no exception.

What differentiates President Rodrigo Duterte from his predecessors in this respect, however, is that he is not afraid to exercise his political will or to tackle “controversial” issues head on when it comes to protecting and promoting the interest of our workers.

One good example is the “tanim-bala” extortion racket that has victimized many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The previous administration made all sorts of investigations and directives but failed to stop it anyway. Duterte’s common sense solution? He prohibited airport security from arresting passengers for bullets in their luggage. In one fell swoop, “tanim-bala” became a thing of the past.

In similar fashion, Duterte ordered customs officials not to open the luggage and other belongings of OFWs upon their arrival at NAIA. The result? Complaints of shakedowns dropped to almost zero.

On the controversial issue of “endo” (end of contract) or the “5-5-5” scheme, whereby companies hire and rehire contractual workers every five months, it was only President Duterte who ordered an end to this illegal arrangement even though this had been known to and widely tolerated by the previous administration.

Heeding the directive of the president, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd issued Department Order No. 174, which totally bans labor-only contracting, thus effectively halting “endo” arrangements.

Some noisy militant groups, however, are asking Duterte to issue an executive order banning all forms of contractual employment in the country. But as I’ve said in my previous columns, the Labor Code specifically allows some types of contractual employment and the president has no power to amend such a law passed by Congress through an executive order. So, the president was right to instead certify, as a priority bill, the “security of tenure” measure now pending in the Senate.

Even without this priority bill, however, the Duterte administration has had significant success in the fight against “endo” than militant labor groups would like to admit.

Since President Duterte took over, Bello has ordered the regularization of some 160,000 “endo” workers. For this year, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is targeting another 300,000 workers to join the ranks of regular employees.

The recent memorandum of the president asking DOLE to submit a list of companies “engaged and/or suspected to be engaged” in illegal contractualization emphasizes the labor agency’s mandate to crack down on labor-only contracting, which Bello had repeatedly reiterated in his advisories and department orders.

In fact, many big and well-known establishments perceived by many to be “untouchables” have already been ordered by Bello to regularize its workers. For instance, Burger King, one of the leading hamburger chains in the country were directed to regularize workers in 44 branches throughout Metro Manila. Telecoms giant PLDT was also ordered to regularize some 10,000 workers after Bello found that they were performing core functions in the company. More recently, Bello ordered the country’s largest fast food chain, Jollibee, to regularize nearly 6,500 workers deployed by its two contractors.

But to my mind, the gains of the Duterte administration are felt most in the migrant workers sector, especially with the president’s pronouncements that the concerns of OFWs were his top labor priority. Aside from putting a stop to illegal activities victimizing our migrant workers, Duterte further ordered the streamlining of government processes for OFWs.

In line with the president’s directive, Bello established the “One Stop Service Center for OFWs,” or OSSCO, to simplify frontline services for migrant workers and make it more accessible to as many Filipinos as possible, especially for those seeking employment abroad.

The OSSCO is a surprisingly simple, high-impact, and long overdue solution to cut the red tape for OFWs that was never thought of or implemented by previous administrations. The good news is there are already 18 OSSCOs throughout the country, with more centers being set up in the coming months.

Citing their invaluable contributions to nation-building, Duterte has also made the protection of our OFWs a major pillar of his labor policy. To ensure there is a legal framework and process in place to safeguard the welfare of our migrant workers, Bello called for an audit and review of all labor-related agreements with foreign governments, with a view to adopting, amending or enhancing inter-country mechanisms and procedures to safeguard our OFWs overseas.

In order to quickly respond to the needs of our migrant workers, Bello also established the “DOLE 24/7 OFW Command Center” to serve as the central referral and action hub for all requests for immediate action and assistance from OFWs anywhere in the world.

Bello has likewise given out his personal cellphone number to OFWs so that they can contact him directly for any concerns or problems. His contact number has gone viral that the labor secretary receives at least 600 texts or calls per day from OFWs and non-OFWs alike, with problems ranging from marital infidelity to maltreatment complaints. So ,it is not unusual for officials of DOLE, OWWA and the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs) to receive a call from Bello personally following up the status of cases.

Aware of personnel limitations in our overseas posts, Bello likewise ordered the deployment of augmentation teams, composed of DOLE and OWWA personnel, to the POLOs, in order to speed up the response time on the concerns and complaints of our OFWs abroad. This strategy has proven successful that it is now being adopted by other government agencies as well.

There are many other initiatives undertaken by the Duterte administration, through DOLE, that cannot fit in this column. What is clear though is that the Duterte government has, through the efforts of Labor Secretary Bello, achieved significant and unprecedented gains for the labor sector despite major challenges and significant obstacles. This is why I’m optimistic that 2018 will be another banner year for our country’s local and overseas workforce, the noisy minority notwithstanding.