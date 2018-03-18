Landslide buries 3 in La Union surfing area

SAN JUAN, La Union: Three construction workers in the Urbiztondo surfing area here, were buried under soil erosion from the hill nearby during their break time on Saturday, killing two on the spot while one survived.

Supt. Silverio Ordinado, police provincial office spokesman, identified the victims as Bernie Delos Trinos, 25, a mason of Cabaroan, Bacnotan, La Union; Jovy Lima. 41, rough carpenter of Poblacion, San Gabriel, La Union and Loreto Barroga, 56, also a mason from Pula, Tagud in Ilocos Sur.

Rescuers from the provincial and municipal disaster risk reduction management offices retrieved the bodies of Delos Trinos and Lima while Barroga was brought to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigations showed that the workers who were constructing a food court and hostel beside the hill in the tourist, were having a snack break at about 3 p.m. when a portion of the hill collapsed on them. They scampered for safety but the three victims were buried in the rubble.

It was learned that the soil in the eroded site is sandy and can loosen easily as it is in the sea surfing zone.

The victims are working for ECDI Engineering and Construction with office in San Fernando City, La Union.

Meanwhile, Labor and Employment regional director Nathaniel Lacambra, in a radio interview, said they will meet with the contractors this Monday to find out if they complied with pre-construction safety and protection management and decide on full financial assistance for the victims.

Lacambra also issued a work stoppage order in the construction site pending investigation of the incident.