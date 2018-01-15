Landslide buries man, 2 fishermen missing

CATARMAN, Northern Samar: A man was buried in a landslide while two fishermen were reported missing after heavy rains and strong winds brought by the northeast monsoon and the tail-end of a cold front battered Eastern Visayas.

Rei Echano, head of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management office (PDRRMO), identified the victims as Jonathan Castillo and his wife Ligaya.

Echano told The Manila Times that the couple was on their way to Silvino Lobos town from Barangay Bugko, Mondragon town at the height of heavy rains on board their “habal habal” (motorcyle) when a large volume of mud covered them along Sitio Cabatilisan.

Troops in the nearby military camp monitoring the area immediately responded and rescued Ligaya but failed to retrieve Jonathan who was buried in the mud with his motorcycle. Jonathan’s body was later retrieved using heavy equipment as mud continued to cascade on the road.

The PDRRMO said that aside from landslides, flooding was also experienced in several areas in Samar Island that submerged six municipalities in Northern Samar – Catarman, Catubig, Las Navas, Pambujan, Mondragon and Lope de Vega – as well as the towns of Maslog and Dolores in Eastern Samar.

Echano said the towns of Lope de Vega and Catubig were hit hard by flood as water level rose to over three meters high forcing the residents to seek refuge to safer and higher place.

The road going to Calbayog City from Lope de Vega was rendered not passable.

Acting Gov. Gary Lavin immediately ordered the suspension of classes in all levels in private and public schools in the entire province on Monday.

Meanwhile in Arteche, Eastern Samar two fishermen were reported missing after they went out to fish on open sea at the height of heavy rains and strong winds last Friday.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office identified the missing fishermen as Elvis Baje of Barangay Balud and Ben Candido of Barangay Central in Arteche.