    Landslide in northern China kills 9

    BEIJING: A landslide killed nine people in a village in northern China on Monday, authorities said. The disaster occurred in the village of Caijiazhuang shortly before 5 a.m. (2100 GMT Sunday), Luliang municipal government in Shanxi province said on its official social media account. More than a hundred firefighters, medical workers and rescuers—some using earth-moving machinery—were sent to the site to search for survivors trapped under fallen earth. The cause of the landslide has not been confirmed. A 2008 landslide in Luliang city killed 19 people.

    AFP

