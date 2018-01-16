Landslides, electrocution leave 16 dead in provinces

Sixteen people died in several provinces in Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Mindanao from landslides and electrocution amid heavy rains brought by the tail end of a cold front, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

Four fatalities in the landslides were recorded in Tacloban City, Leyte; four in Compostela Valley; one in Northern Samar; one in Caramoan, Camarines Sur; three in Camarines Norte; and two in Pantar, Lanao del Norte.

One died from electrocution in Northern Samar.

The two dead in Pantar and the one of four from Tacloban City were earlier reported by the NDRRMC over the weekend.

The NDRRMC had not provided more details on the fatalities at press time.

But the deaths, according to NDRRMC spokesman Romina Marasigan, have not been confirmed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

At the same time, she said there were 1,875 families that have evacuated in the provinces of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar and Leyte.

“As of this moment, based on our coordination with the local officials, they can now see the sun rising in their areas. Hopefully, the flood will subside,” Marasigan said.

She added that the government is monitoring two weather disturbances outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility—the northeast monsoon at the eastern section of Northern Luzon and the tail end of a cold front.

“It’s about time we heighten our awareness and let us not downplay the rainfall because there are no typhoons or cyclones inside the country,” Marasigan said.

Based on the NDRRMC latest report, a total of 17,794 families or 78,302 persons in 139 barangay (villages) in Bicol and Eastern Visayas have been affected by the rainfall.

Of this number, 1,875 families or 7,937 persons are being served inside evacuation centers.