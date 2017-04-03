Lane reserved for firetrucks on Edsa

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Sunday announced that they have assigned Edsa’s fourth lane as an exclusive lane for fire trucks when firefighters are responding to fires.

MMDA said the designation of the fourth lane of Edsa for firetrucks will ensure that firetrucks could reach their target areas in a fast and safe way.

BFP said having a fire lane is good and efficient solution to one of the problems faced by firefighters in responding to fires.

It explained that drivers of firetrucks will no longer have to squeeze themselves in high speed among other vehicles with the presence of a dedicated fire lane along Edsa.