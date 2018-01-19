When it comes to dressing up, I prefer classic lines and comfortable cuts. As mayor of the City of Bacoor, my daily schedule is almost always full and sometimes takes me to different locales in one day. Because I’m very hands on, my work outfit has to be as hardworking as I am. For days when I’m in City Hall, taking in one meeting after another, I pair my slacks with a blouse and bring a jacket for more formal gatherings. For days when I have to do site inspections, groundbreaking ceremonies, or barangay gatherings, I am usually in jeans which I pair either with a blouse or one of our Bacoor City shirts.

My outfit takes on a fancier turn when I am invited to speak in formal affairs or when I receive an award on behalf of the City, the most recent of which is the Seal of Good Local Governance from the Department of Interior and Local Government. For these occasions, I seek out the designs of Rajo Laurel. I like his aesthetic. For my makeup, I prefer a fresh look, the almost no makeup look.

For television guestings, I still prefer the classics. I usually appear on television nowadays as the City Mayor of Bacoor so my onscreen look is consistent with my everyday work look as is my style at home. I’m fairly conservative when it comes to dressing up, and this reflects my choice of clothes whatever the situation or occasion may be.

Lani Mercado Revilla, a former actress and TV host, is the mayor of the city of Bacoor.