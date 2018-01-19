Friday, January 19, 2018
    Rajo Laurel’s take on the terno is a tastefully beaded number in nude. I wore this to the commemoration of the Bacoor Assembly.

    When it comes to dressing up, I prefer classic lines and comfortable cuts. As mayor of the City of Bacoor, my daily schedule is almost always full and sometimes takes me to different locales in one day. Because I’m very hands on, my work outfit has to be as hardworking as I am. For days when I’m in City Hall, taking in one meeting after another, I pair my slacks with a blouse and bring a jacket for more formal gatherings. For days when I have to do site inspections, groundbreaking ceremonies, or barangay gatherings, I am usually in jeans which I pair either with a blouse or one of our Bacoor City shirts.

    My outfit takes on a fancier turn when I am invited to speak in formal affairs or when I receive an award on behalf of the City, the most recent of which is the Seal of Good Local Governance from the Department of Interior and Local Government. For these occasions, I seek out the designs of Rajo Laurel. I like his aesthetic. For my makeup, I prefer a fresh look, the almost no makeup look.

    For television guestings, I still prefer the classics. I usually appear on television nowadays as the City Mayor of Bacoor so my onscreen look is consistent with my everyday work look as is my style at home. I’m fairly conservative when it comes to dressing up, and this reflects my choice of clothes whatever the situation or occasion may be.

    Lani Mercado Revilla, a former actress and TV host, is the mayor of the city of Bacoor.


    I wore an embroidered Barong Tagalog to the Tourism Awards. I matched it with a pair of flowing slacks and finished it off with a sash.
    At the Environment Compliance Audit awarding ceremony, I chose to keep it simple with a sweetly feminine Barong Tagalog in a pinkish hue.
    A working day spent at the barangay necessitates an outfit that’s comfortable and easy to move in. A cotton shirt and a pair of culottes do the job perfectly.
    Another picture of me in a signature Bacoor shirt.
    An easy dress whose hemline falls just below the knee gets me through a day with many appointments.
    Bacoor received the Seal of Good Local Governance for the third consecutive year. For the awarding ceremony, I wore a modestly cut royal blue dress of lace.
    Another hardworking outfit for me is a long-sleeved polo with folded sleeves, paired with denim pants.
    For a special themed event, I decided to be playful with a pair of floral-printed pants and a white top. Lani Mercado Revilla, a former actress and TV host, is the mayor of the city of Bacoor.
    I also wear signature Bacoor shirts paired with jeans and trainers for days when I have multiple events in the barangays.
