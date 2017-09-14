As ‘Lannie’, ‘Maring’ leave, ITCZ spotted over Palawan, Mindanao–Pagasa

AS Typhoon “Lannie” (Talim) and Tropical Storm “Maring” (Doksuri) leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) has been spotted hovering over Palawan and Mindanao, which may cause thunderstorms in these areas and parts of Luzon, the state-run weather bureau said on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said

that as of 4:00 a.m., Lannie was last located 700 kilometers (km) northeast of Basco, Batanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of up to 13 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 160 kph. It is forecast to move north-northwest at 13 kph.

Maring was spotted 740 km west of Iba, Zambales with maximum sustained winds of up to 85 kph and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is forecast to move west-northwest at 18 kph.

Meanwhile, Palawan and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Metro Manila, one of the hard-hit regions by “Maring” on Tuesday, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainhowers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

Maring left 13 people dead in Metro Manila and in Calabarzon from the floods caused by heavy rains brought by Maring, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC).

Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon.

The NDRRMC has yet to assess the damage to property and infrastructure. GLEE JALEA