LANY knows no genre

While streaming services have their share of criticism, mostly from the issue of fair revenue for artists, LANY—the trio of vocalist Paul Klein, drummer Jake Goss and guitarist/keyboardist Les Priest—has this service to thank for their current star status.

The band, which stands for “Los Angeles New York,” began amassing fans in 2014 when they casually uploaded a few tracks on SoundCloud, an online audio distribution platform.

Since then, they’ve released several extended play records (EPs) through streaming sites like Spotify before finally releasing their debut album in June of the current year.

As such, even before releasing their eponymous album, LANY has already logged in hits like “ILYSB,” “Bad, Bad, Bad,” “yea, babe, no way,” and “Where the Hell are My Friends,” among others under their name.

Through all this, LANY had the help of the continuously growing social media whose users were never short in throwing praises for the band.

But the unconventionality of LANY does not end in their platform. Unlike most bands who have come before them, it is difficult to put a label on their music.

True, they are mostly labeled as an alternative rock band but some of their tracks, most notably the summer anthem “ILYSB,” have strong pop-rock appeal. The rest of their discography, meanwhile, boasts of electro- and indie-pop vibe.

During their second visit in the Philippines, LANY explained that ever since starting out three years ago, they have maintained that they would make music their way.

“When we started this, obviously we didn’t think like, ‘OK we wanted this one thing.’ We just came together kind of in a discovery mood, we’re just like, ‘let’s make some sounds and see what we come up with.’ And after the first two songs, we saw this thing and like, let’s stick to that,” Priest explained to the local media before going to their five-performance visit in the country.

“It’s 2017 I feel like genres don’t exist anymore,” a relaxed Klein seconded.

“Yeah, all the lines are blurred so what we came up was just LANY and we kind of stick to it,” Priest added.

Likewise, the non-conformity extends to their song writing process, which varies for each song.

“It’s kinda different for each song, sometimes we start with just a drum groove or just a chord progression; sometimes Paul has lyrics so each song is kind of different and we just build from one idea,” Goss offered.

In effect, Klein—who has previously revealed that he chooses conversational lyrics over metaphors and allegories—shared that their debut album followed no theme.

“We didn’t set out to be like here’s the concept, or the theme. Our theme is just human life or human emotion—kind of the ups and downs,” Klein noted.

The singer further revealed that their recent tours, which have taken them to different parts of the world, have contributed to their album, “The album was written over the course of 15 months when we had 117 shows or more. A lot of things happen when you are on the road—you hear a lot, you see a lot so when you get home, you have a chance to sit down and kind of articulate everything that you have just gone through.”

LANY returned to the Philippines to promote their new album barely five months after headlining the local festival Wanderland and it seems that the fans never had have enough of them as they still gladly filled all five Ayala Malls (Glorietta, Greenbelt, Alabang Town Center, Market! Market and Trinoma) during the trio’s three-day visit.

“Filipino fans are super sweet, very engaged and very excited, three things which what we want out of every fans. They are just so joyful,” Klein finally noted.

Christina Alpad