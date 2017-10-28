Lao PDR Ambassador captures GAC crown

Lao PDR Ambassador Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune displayed another brilliant performance in the green as he clinched the top honors in the 15th German Ambassador’s Cup (GAC) last October 19 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Laguna.

The diplomat posted a one-under 71 to snare the lowest gross title beating Marvin Caparros’ 77.

Last October 2, Khaykhamphithoune also won the overall championship of the 1st Quantity Surveyor’s Cup by scoring 49 Stableford points.

Debbie Schenk, meanwhile, brought home the GAC championship low net trophy and was the first to sign the Berlin Buddy Bear, a tradition in the tournament that started this year.

The bear, designed by a local artist, will be filled with signatures of the winners of the German Ambassador’s Cup.

Finishing second and third, respectively, were Lenell Lacson and Joel Delmundo.

The charity golf tournament attracted 106 golfers among them Germany-Philippine trade and industry entrepreneurs, government officials and diplomats.

The ceremonial tee off was led by German Ambassador to the Philippines Gordon Kricke, Department of National Defense Secretary Maj. Gen. Delfin Lorenzana, and Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Rowel Barba.

Proceeds of the tournament will benefit the Palawan-based Katala Foundation whose primary mission is to protect the critically endangered Philippine cockatoo.